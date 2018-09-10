RFI in 15 languages

 

Global Focus
The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
Malawizn comedian Daliso Chaponda
 
    The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
Cycling Sport Tour de France United Kingdom

New Team Sky deal for Tour winner Thomas

By
media Geraint Thomas REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

This year's Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has signed a new three-year contract with Team Sky.

The 32-year-old Great Briton, whose previous agreement continued only until the end of December, did have offers from other teams and said last year that he was willing to entertain a move away from Sky.

"I am pleased it is sorted and delighted to be staying," said Thomas.

"It has been a great journey for me with Team Sky and obviously the last few months have been crazy. It is working really well for me here and I am excited about what is still to come."

Although Thomas' position as the team leader for Sky is not certain, principal Dave Brailsford had been "pretty positive" his fellow Welshman would stay. 

"What Geraint has achieved with this team is nothing short of remarkable - it is a brilliant story," Brailsford said.

"He has been with us since the start of our journey and he has continued to develop and improve year after year.

"He has worked tirelessly for such a long time to improve."

The 2019 Tour de France, which is the 106th edition, starts on 29 June 2019.

