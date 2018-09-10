Record breaking five-in-a-row Great North Run titles for Farah

Mo Farah has won the world's biggest half marathon, the Great North Run, for a record-breaking fifth consecutive time.

The Great Briton Olympic champion led from the start, running the 13.1-mile (21.08km) course in 59 minutes and 26 seconds, which is just four seconds short of the personal best he set at the same event in 2015.

Farah won in the north-east of England by 30 seconds, fighting off New Zealand's Jake Robertson in the final section of the course. Belgium's Bashir Abdi was third meanwhile.

Despite his dominant performance, Sir Mo said that he was tiring towards the climax in South Shields - near to Newcastle.

"The conditions made it tough - if they had been perfect as in previous years, I would definitely have run a lot faster.

"The last two miles, particularly the last one, were tough."

London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot from Kenya won the women's race for a second time in three years.

David Weir set a new course record to win the men's wheelchair race for the seventh time, with Martyna Snopek taking the women's race.

Farah's wife, Tania, also finished the Great North Run, as part of the public run, which was attempted by 43,000 people.

"Proud day for Farah Family! A personal best for my wife Tania, 1hour 45minutes, and a fifth year straight win for me!

"Thanks so much for everyone's support - next stop is the Chicago marathon."