South Korea wants to cohost 2032 Olympics with North

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
Malawizn comedian Daliso Chaponda
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Interfaith marriage in Tunisia
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Visa pour l'image: 30 years of stories they don't want you to …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Looking back at World Cup 2018
  • media
    Global Focus
    The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What lies in store for Emery's Arsenal this year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
South Korea North Korea Olympic Games Sport

South Korea wants to cohost 2032 Olympics with North

By
media US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands after signing documents during a summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. Reuters

South Korea plans to propose a joint hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics with North Korea at next week's summit in Pyongyang, Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan said Wednesday.

Do will make the proposal when he accompanies President Moon Jae-in to the North Korean capital for a third summit with Kim Jong-un next Tuesday, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"I plan to make this proposal to the North for the settlement of peace" on the Korean peninsula, he was quoted as telling journalists in Tokyo.

"Seoul and Pyongyang would cohost the games", he said.

Joint team at Winter Olympics

The two Koreas discussed the cohosting of the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics but negotiations broke down over differences on how to share the events.

Pyongyang’s preparations at the time consisted of the construction of an enormous stadium and an athletes' village.

More recently, North and South Korea formed their first-ever unified Olympic team -- a joint women's ice hockey squad -- for February's winter games in the South Korean resort of Pyeongchang, leading to a diplomatic thaw and eventually an unprecedented meeting between North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

2020 Tokyo Games, 2030 World Cup

Olympics chief Thomas Bach said this month he was open to talks with the two Koreas about marching and competing together at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Bach was speaking at the Asian Games in Indonesia, where the two Koreas paraded together at the opening ceremony and formed unified teams for the second time this year.

The two Koreas formed joint teams in rowing, canoeing and women's basketball at the regional Olympics, winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

For the 2030 Fifa World Cup, Do said South Korea also plans to propose a cohosted tournament involving China, Japan and the two Koreas.

"In this way, we could maintain the current momentum for peace and expand peace on the Korean peninsula to the whole region," he said.

[With AFP]

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.