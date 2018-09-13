France captain Lloris fined 56,000 euros for drunk driving

France skipper Hugo Lloris was fined 50,000 pounds (56,000 euros) and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drunk driving in central London. Sentencing the World Cup winner, magistrate Amanda Barron said the fine took into account Lloris's financial means.

“This is a very serious offence, as you know,” she added. “Not only were you putting your own life at risk but also that of your passenger. It was pure luck that you did not cause damage to other vehicles or pedestrians in the central London area.”

Westminster magistrates court was told that police stopped the 31-year-old Frenchman after his 100,000 euro Porsche Panamera was seen veering across the road and going through a red light in the early hours of 24 August.

While his breath was being tested, police spotted vomit in the car as well as a passenger.

Henry Fitch, prosecuting, said when Lloris's sample was analysed it contained 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit in England and Wales of 35 micrograms.

The court heard that Lloris had dined with two friends at a restaurant where he had been showered with drinks for his performances with France at the World Cup in Russia.

David Sonn, defending, said Lloris had initially booked a taxi but it cancelled.

“By 2am Lloris was completely drunk," he said. "At that moment he should have left the vehicle where it was. But, as Mr Lloris pointed out to me, it is when you’re drunk you’re likely to make mistakes – that was to drive home.”

Sonn added: “On 15 July he was arguably the proudest man on the planet – having captained France to the World Cup victory. Just 40 days later, he was arrested. He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight. The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris.”