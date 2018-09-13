France captain Lloris fined 56,000 euros for drunk driving

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
Malawizn comedian Daliso Chaponda
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Sudan's forgotten musical heritage revived with violins and synths …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Les Rencontres Arles - America Great Again
  • media
    International report
    Interfaith marriage in Tunisia
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Visa pour l'image: 30 years of stories they don't want you to …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Looking back at World Cup 2018
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football World Cup 2018 France England

France captain Lloris fined 56,000 euros for drunk driving

By
media Hugo Lloris was twice the legal drink drive limit when police stopped his car in London in August. Reuters/Toby Melville

France skipper Hugo Lloris was fined 50,000 pounds (56,000 euros) and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drunk driving in central London. Sentencing the World Cup winner, magistrate Amanda Barron said the fine took into account Lloris's financial means.

“This is a very serious offence, as you know,” she added. “Not only were you putting your own life at risk but also that of your passenger. It was pure luck that you did not cause damage to other vehicles or pedestrians in the central London area.”

Westminster magistrates court was told that police stopped the 31-year-old Frenchman after his 100,000 euro Porsche Panamera was seen veering across the road and going through a red light in the early hours of 24 August.

While his breath was being tested, police spotted vomit in the car as well as a passenger.

Henry Fitch, prosecuting, said when Lloris's sample was analysed it contained 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit in England and Wales of 35 micrograms.

The court heard that Lloris had dined with two friends at a restaurant where he had been showered with drinks for his performances with France at the World Cup in Russia.

David Sonn, defending, said Lloris had initially booked a taxi but it cancelled.

“By 2am Lloris was completely drunk," he said. "At that moment he should have left the vehicle where it was. But, as Mr Lloris pointed out to me, it is when you’re drunk you’re likely to make mistakes – that was to drive home.”

Sonn added: “On 15 July he was arguably the proudest man on the planet – having captained France to the World Cup victory. Just 40 days later, he was arrested. He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight. The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.