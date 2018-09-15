Veterans Benneteau and Mahut take France into Davis Cup final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The World Cup Trio Club
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The World Cup Trio Club
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Osaka and Djokovic take the honours at US Open
  • media
    International report
    Booming cafe culture emerges in Kabul despite the risks
  • media
    World music matters
    Sudan's forgotten musical heritage revived with violins and synths …
  • media
    International report
    Israel's Arab Druze demand equality before the law
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis France Spain

Veterans Benneteau and Mahut take France into Davis Cup final

By
media Julien Benneteau (left) and Nicolas Mahut beat the Spanish duo Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers to send France into the Davis Cup final. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

France swept into the final of the Davis Cup on Saturday when the veteran duo of Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau beat the Spanish pair of Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers 6-0 6-4 7-6

Mahut and Benneteau, both 36, claimed the first set in only 18 minutes. Lopez and Granollers won only four points during the opener.

When Lopez served at the start of the second, the question was could the French continue their domination?

Not quite. The Spaniards won their first game of the match thanks to some crisp serving from Lopez. Seemingly bewildered by sudden jump in quality, Benneteau served a double fault. However he recovered his poise to hold his serve and level at 1-1.

The French got the break to lead 3-1 and kept their composure to collect the second 6-4 after 60 minutes of play

After holding at the start of the third set, the Spanish collected the serve of the French pair for the first time to lead 2-0.  Granollers held his own to make it 3-0.

But the Spaniards could not sustain their grip and the French levelled at 4-4 before taking the shootout nine points to seven.

“I’d like to thank the players for their efforts,” said France captain Yannick Noah. “It is great to share this happiness. These are precious moments.”

Benneteau, who came out of retirement to play in place of several injured players including Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Mahut’s usual partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert, said: “It has been magical to have a chance to experience these kind of moments. The doubles is always a great day.

"I’ve known Nicolas since we were 12 when we played in a singles match. And now nearly 25 years later we are playing together to get a point to take France into the Davis Cup final. It’s very emotional.”

The French will play Croatia or the United States in the showdown between 23 and 25 November.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.