Barca make it four wins out of four in La Liga

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The World Cup Trio Club
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The World Cup Trio Club
  • media
    Global Focus
    Djibouti emerges as arms trafficking hub for Horn of Africa
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Osaka and Djokovic take the honours at US Open
  • media
    International report
    Booming cafe culture emerges in Kabul despite the risks
  • media
    World music matters
    Sudan's forgotten musical heritage revived with violins and synths …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Barcelona Spain

Barca make it four wins out of four in La Liga

By
media Ousman Dembele scored Barcelona's winner at Real Sociedad. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season with a 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad. It was a fourth consecutive win for Ernesto Valverde’s men who trailed at half-time to Aritz Elustondo’s opener for the hosts.

But two goals mid way through the second half from Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele secured the points for the Catalans who sit top of the table to points ahead of Real Madrid who drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao.

"The league is defined by these kind of games," Suarez said afterwards. "Last year we also came back from 2-0 after many years without winning here. The reaction says a lot about this team."

Valverde had made the surprise decision to omit Sergio Busquets from his starting line-up. But he was introduced in the second period along with Philippe Coutinho.

"In the first half they closed us down well but Philippe coming on in the second half helped changed the dynamics," Suarez said.

  

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.