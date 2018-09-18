RFI in 15 languages

 

French wineries have trouble finding grape harvesters
Grape harvesters near Colmar, in eastern France. Most of the porters are employees of the winery, while the cutters are seasonal workers.
 
Sports
Football Champions' league France

Champions League returns with Liverpool - Paris St-Gemain clash

By
media Tottenham's Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo during last seasons' Champions' League REUTERS

Champions League action returns to Europe Tuesday, with Liverpool facing French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti believes Harry Kane will be the man for his side to watch but hopes the enthusiasm of returning to the Champions League will spur on his Italian side in Tuesday's Champions League opener against Tottenham.

Against the backdrop of a disastrous start to their domestic campaign, Inter host the English club at a sold-out San Siro in what is their first Champions League match since the 2011-2012 season.

Both teams are coming off weekend league defeats - Inter losing 1-0 to Parma in Milan and Tottenham falling 2-1 at home to Liverpool.

German rivalry

Meanwhile PSG manager Thomas Tuchel says Liverpool will be a formidable foe when his side travel to Anfield for the second match of the evening on Tuesday.

The last time he was at the Merseyside club, he was in charge of a Borussia Dortmund side who were knocked out of the Europa League after a stinging Liverpool comeback.

Tuchel is looking to finally get one over Jurgen Klopp in one of the most enticing ties in the Champions League group phase.

Klopp and Tuchel are the highest profile German coaches around today, managing two of the biggest clubs in the world.

At 51, Klopp is six years Tuchel's senior and his CV features two Bundesliga titles and two Champions League finals, while his opposite number was appointed by PSG in May despite having only won one German Cup as a coach.

