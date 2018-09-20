Juventus see off Valencia despite Ronaldo dismissal

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in his first Champions League game for his new club Juventus.
REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Juventus star signing Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a horror Champions League debut for the Italian giants at Valencia on Wednesday night. The five time world player of the year was shown a red card in the first-half after clashing with defender Jeison Murillo
Referee Felix Brych dismissed the Portugal international for violent conduct.
But despite his departure, Valencia failed to profit and lost 2-0. Miralem Pjanic scored from the penalty spot in each half to seal the victory.
With Manchester United winning 3-0 at Young Boys, Juventus sit second in Group G.
"I can only say that the video assistant referee would have helped the referee make the right decision," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after the game.
Ronaldo will miss next month's game against Young Boys in Turin. However European football's governing body, Uefa, could impose tougher sanctions on the former Real Madrid striker.
If a disciplinary panel decides a one match ban is too lenient, it could increase the suspension to three games. That would also mean Ronaldo's absence from the games against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 23 October and in Turin on 7 November.