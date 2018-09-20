Juventus see off Valencia despite Ronaldo dismissal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Paris museum's fresh look at the legacy of performer-rights campaigner …
Inside the Paul Robeson, A Man for Everyman Exhibition at the Musée Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac till 14 October 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris museum's fresh look at the legacy of performer-rights campaigner …
  • media
    International report
    How IS fighters ran Raqqa
  • media
    International report
    Healing the traumatised children of Raqqa after three years of …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French wineries have trouble finding grape harvesters
  • media
    International report
    Raqqa reaps the fruit of three years under Islamic State armed …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Italy

Juventus see off Valencia despite Ronaldo dismissal

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in his first Champions League game for his new club Juventus. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Juventus star signing Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a horror Champions League debut for the Italian giants at Valencia on Wednesday night. The five time world player of the year was shown a red card in the first-half after clashing with defender Jeison Murillo

Referee Felix Brych dismissed the Portugal international for violent conduct.

But despite his departure, Valencia failed to profit and lost 2-0. Miralem Pjanic scored from the penalty spot in each half to seal the victory.

With Manchester United winning 3-0 at Young Boys, Juventus sit second in Group G.

"I can only say that the video assistant referee would have helped the referee make the right decision," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after the game.

Ronaldo will miss next month's game against Young Boys in Turin. However European football's governing body, Uefa, could impose tougher sanctions on the former Real Madrid striker.

If a disciplinary panel decides a one match ban is too lenient, it could increase the suspension to three games. That would also mean Ronaldo's absence from the games against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 23 October and in Turin on 7 November.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.