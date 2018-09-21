RFI in 15 languages

 

Welcome back Champions League: Ronaldo sent off; PSG beaten and Real Madrid …
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (left) and Neymar ponder what might have been after Liverpool's late winner at Anfield.
 
Sports
Sport Football Uruguay World Cup 2018

Tabarez stays on as Uruguay coach

By
media Oscar Tabarez has been asked to lead Uruguary to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. DR

Uruguayan football chiefs on Friday handed Oscar Tabarez another four years in charge of the senior national squad. The 71-year-old will remain until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tabarez's team went unbeaten in its three matches against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia in Group A during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani scored twice in their 2-1 win over Portugal in the last 16 in Sochi. But they were outclassed 2-0 in the quarter-final by the eventual winners France.

Tabarez has been in charge since March 2006 and has led the side to appearances at four consecutive World Cups in Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

Uruguay will play France on 20 November in a friendly at the Stade de France.

