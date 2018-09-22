Jadeja, Sharma shine in India’s win over Bangladesh

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s four wickets and Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten half century helped India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Batting first, Bangladesh could manage just 173 runs as Jadeja claimed four for 29.

Their innings began on a shaky note as they lost the opening batsmen with just 16 runs on the scoreboard. Jadeja claimed the next three wickets to wreck the middle order and reduce Bangladesh to 65 for 5.

However, Mahmudullah (25), Mashrafe Morza (26) and Mehidy Miraz (42) added some respectability to their team’s total.

Bhuvanesh Kumar and Jaspreet Bumrah claimed three wickets each.

The Indian batsmen were hardly troubled by the Bangladesh bowling attack as Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put on 61 runs for the first wicket.

Dhawan was dismissed for 40 runs while Sharma remained not out on 83. Former captain MS Dhoni scored a brisk 33 to help India achieve the target with seven wickets to spare.

It was another comfortable victory for India who had earlier defeated arch rivals Pakistan by eight wickets.