Nishikori, Simon in Metz semifinal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Parker Solar Probe
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Zambian gemstone jeweller looks to dazzle the Chinese market
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Parker Solar Probe
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Welcome back Champions League: Ronaldo sent off; PSG beaten and …
  • media
    International report
    Returning to Raqqa
  • media
    World music matters
    Madagascar's Kristel takes Europe by storm
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis

Nishikori, Simon in Metz semifinal

By
media Kei Nishikori reached the semifinals in Metz. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Gilles Simon beat his fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to join top seed Kei Nishikori in the semifinals of the Metz Open tennis tournament.

Simon, who is a two-time winner of the Metz tournament, took an early lead in the first set but failed to convert the break as Gasquet broke in the 10th game to level the set. Gasquet won the first two points in the tie-breaker before Simon fought back to win the set in just under an hour.

This was Simon’s first ever win over Gasquet. He now faces Radu Albot in the last four. “It is very, very hard to win against a player you have never beaten, but I started well,” Simon said.

Nishkori had a tougher quarterfinal match as he needed three sets to defeat Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Wawrinka in St. Petersburg semis

Stan Wawrinka beat Damir Dzumhur in straight sets to reach the Saint Petersburg Open semi-finals.

The 33-year-old Swiss beat the defending champion 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 11 minutes. In the last four, Wawrinka will face Martin Klizan, the 2012 champion, who fought back from a set down to beat Denis Shapovalov.

Top seed Dominic Thiem also entered the semis after edging Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2) in three sets.

In the semis, Thiem faces fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (7/0), 6-3.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.