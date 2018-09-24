RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Cricket India Pakistan

India thump Pakistan to enter Asia Cup final

By
media Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored a sparkling hundred against Pakistan. Reuters/Paul Childs

India marched into the finals of the Asia Cup cricket tournament after convincgnly beating arch rivals Pakistan by nine wickets. Chasing 238 runs to win in 50 overs, India achieved the target in under 40 overs thanks to centuries by opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Sharma scored an unbeaten 111 while Dhawan notched up 114 runs as the pair put on 210 for the opening stand. The win is the second for India over Pakistan in the tournament following their easy eighth wicket win in the first round.

Batting first Pakistan struggled to accelerate the run rate before Shoaib Malik steered the team total to 237 with by scoring 78 runs. Indian bowlers Jaspreet Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav kept the Pakistani batsmen in check by claiming two wickets each.

“We asked for something like this from the boys,” Sharma said. "It was challenging conditions, and it was tough coming out and playing in these conditions. All of them showed great character, its a good win.”

“If we keep dropping catches, we won't win games. We've done hard work at fielding. So I'm not sure what's going wrong,” Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said.

In the other match, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by just three runs. Needing eight to win in the last over, Afghanistan could score only four after they were set 250 to win.

Bangladesh's win means they meet Pakistan on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

