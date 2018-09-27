RFI in 15 languages

 

Karim (right), one of many unemployed youngsters hoping to find a job at the LHR jobfair for hotel and restaurant sector in Paris.
 
Sports
Sport Football Paris St Germain France

Cavani's brace sets up seventh heaven for PSG

By
media Edinson Cavani scored his fourth and fifth league goals of the season in PSG's 4-1 cruise past Reims. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris Saint-Germain set a club record on Wednesday night when a 4-1 victory over Reims gave them their seventh win from seven games and 21 points in the French first division.

With Lille losing 1-0 at Bordeaux, PSG increased their lead at the top to eight points. Lyon moved up to second on 13 points after sweeping past Dijon 3-0.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel hailed the performance of his players. "I am very satisfied with the intensity we showed and the way we used the ball. We played fast and simple," he said. "This kind of play is only possible when we work together as a team and I am happy that we're the side that has set this record."

Last season under Unai Emery, PSG harvested 19 out of a possible 21 points and went on to claim the title. "We are motivated to keep winning and make sure that this side enters into club legend," added Tuchel.

The only blot on the PSG landscape has been the 3-2 loss at Liverpool in the first match of the group stages of the 2018/2019 Uefa Champions League. Tuchel's men have a chance to make amends for the defeat on 3 October when they entertain FK Crvena Zvezda at the Parc des Princes for the second game.

Before that, PSG can claim another record. If they beat Nice on 29 September, they will equal Lille's record of eight consecutive wins at the start of a season set in the 1936-1937 campaign.

The surge to the seventh victory started badly. Missing the injured Lassana Diarra and suspended Kylian Mbappe, PSG fell behind to Reims after two minutes when Xavier Chavalerin opened the scoring.

However the advantage lasted only three minutes. Edinson Cavani levelled and Neymar put the hosts in the lead from the penalty spot mid way through the half.

Cavani got his second of the game just before the pause and Thomas Meunier slotted home the fourth in the 55th minute after being set up by Moussa Diaby.

 

