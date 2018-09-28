Simeone: Costa's top of my roster

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone on Friday played down concerns over the strike rate of attacker Diego Costa. Speaking on the eve of the derby with Real Madrid, Simeone said the Spain striker had his full support ahead of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Costa scored twice against Real when Atletico beat them in August to lift the European Super Cup.

However the 29-year-old has struggled for goals this season. He scored in the opening game of the Champions League against Monaco but has been barren in six games of the La Liga season.

"I see him being in fantastic form," said Simeone. "And, for me, in the first half the other day against Huesca, he was above everyone else, he played very well.

"He was involved in our first goal with an assist and was always always moving and causing problems. Physically, he is strong and against Madrid I expect him to have a great game."

Atletico will leapfrog their city rivals with a win. While they have recorded consecutive vicctories over Getafe and Huesca, Real drew against Athletic Bilbao and lost 3-0 at Sevilla on Wednesday.

"I look beyond the last game when I look at Madrid," Simeone said. "They didn't have a good match in the first half but that can happen against Sevilla because they are a great team.

"I look at Real Madrid and think about the talent and potential they have. We know we're going to face one of the best teams in the world."

Real had made an excellent start to the season, with many predicting Julen Lopetegui's team could prove more unified and better balanced without Cristiano Ronaldo.

But five points dropped in three games has given rise to doubts. "In football everything can change very fast," Lopetegui said.

"Immediately we have a magnificent challenge - a derby against Atletico. And just as we didn't get carried away by the victories, we won't get bogged down by a defeat."