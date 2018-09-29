RFI in 15 languages

 

Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
 
Europe recover early setback to lead on day two of Ryder Cup

Europe’s leading golfers took a two point lead over the American counterparts into the second day of the Ryder Cup tournament. The United States – who need 14 points to retain the trophy – led 3-1 after the four-balls games on Friday morning.

But in the fourball matches, the Europeans produced a clean sweep to end the day 5-3 up at Le Golf National course just outside Paris.

World number six Rory McIlroy, who joined Ian Poulter in beating Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4 and 2 in foursomes, said there would be an American fightback on Saturday.

"We know we're going to have to come out on fire," McIlroy said. "The Americans aren't going to be happy. They are going to come out looking for revenge and we're going to have to play well to counter that."

Asked about the team's mood following the four point surge, McIlroy said: "It was good. I wouldn't say we got overexcited."

US team captain Jim Furyk took the setback in his stride. "There was no dark cloud in the room," he said. "Thereis a lot of work left to do for us. We will shake things up in the foursomes."

Europe captain, Thomas Bjorn, said he would work hard to maintain his team’s concentration. “We expect some tough matches out there. They will come strong and give us a good go. But we're quite happy with the way it went on Friday."

Bjorn added: "You have to keep everyone focused on what is right in front of you and not what's going to happen when the tournament is over on Sunday night."

 

