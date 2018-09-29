Murray throws in the towel on the 2018 season

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Elections in restive Cameroon overshadowed by Anglophone crisis
  • media
    International report
    How the Marere Springs brings life to Kenya's Shimba Hills National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to …
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis China Andy Murray Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Serena Williams Novak Djokovic

Murray throws in the towel on the 2018 season

By
media Andy Murray's ranking has dropped to 311 during his absence from the men's circuit. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Former world number one Andy Murray on Saturday ended his season when he announced his withdrawal from next week’s China Open in Beijing. Before the Shenzen Open, Murray said that the event in Beijing would be his final tournament of the 2018 campaign.

But the three time Gand Slam champion was forced to reassess his commitments following an ankle injury during his quarter-final defeat to Fernando Verdasco in Shenzhen on Friday night.

"I am very sorry to have to withdraw from the China Open," Murray said. "I was sincerely looking forward to returning to Beijing, where I won the championship just two years ago but there is no way I can compete effectively next week."

Verdasco got past the 31-year-old Briton 6-4 6-4 to advance to a semi-final against Yoshihito Nishioka. The winner will play either the fast improving Australian teenager Alex de Minaur or the Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Sunday’s final.

Murray’s move is the latest high profile withdrawal from the China Open. The men’s world number one Rafael Nadal is out through injury while world number two Roger Federer said he would skip the event to prepare for the Shanghai Masters which starts on 6 October. Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are other notable absentees.

When he returned to the tour in the summer, Murray accepted he would have to remodel his game and manage his schedule as he continued his recovery from the operation in January on his hip.

"It was another three matches, which is positive," he said of his run in Shenzen. "But obviously I have higher ambitions than losing in the quarter-finals. I want to try to be better in these events. I need to spend more time on the practice court and the gym so that I'm more robust and physically in better shape."

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.