Europe win 2018 Ryder Cup

Europe's finest golfers recaptured the Ryder Cup on Sunday by beating the United States 17.5 points to 10.5. The Europeans went into the final day at the Le Golf National course just outside Paris leading 10-6.

But the Americans edged the first of the 12 singles matches to draw to within one point at 10.5-9.5.

However Thorbjorn Olesen beat Jordan Spieth to restore a two point advantage. That became a three point gap when Jon Rahm saw off Tiger Woods. Victory for Ian Poulter over Dustin Johnson made it 13.5 to 9.5.

Francesco Molinari notched up the winning point at the expense of Phil Mickelson and with it entered the history books as the first European player to win five out of five points.

“This means so much more than majors,” said the 35-year-old Italian. "It’s hard not to get emotional. It's an incredible achievement. We did just an amazing job."

"The attitude they had was unbelievable," added Europe captain Thomas Bjorn. "There was a moment when I thought this was going a little bit wrong but when we got our momentum going it went very quickly."

Despite the early scare, it turned out to be the most lopsided European triumph since an 18.5-9.5 victory at Ireland's K Club in 2006.

The US team needed to match the greatest final day comebacks in Ryder Cup history by taking eight singles points to keep the cup.

"Their captain did a better job than I did," US captain Jim Furyk said. "Their players played better. We just have to tip our caps."

