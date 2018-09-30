RFI in 15 languages

 

Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
 
Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix after Bottas told to make way

Lewis Hamilton (right) won the Russian Grand Prix after the Mercedes team managers told his teammate Valtteri Bottas (left) to let him overtake.

Lewis Hamilton increased his lead in this year's drivers' world championship to 50 points on Sunday when he claimed the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. Hamilton came in ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari.

The race turned on the decision of Mercedes team managers who told Bottas to let Hamilton pass him and take the lead.

The 29-year-old Finn was then charged with ensuring his own place in second and preventing Vettel from overtaking him.

The tactic meant that Hamilton claimed 25 points for the winning the race. Bottas collected 18 and Vettel 15 points.

“As racing drivers, we exist to win,” said Hamilton in an interview with Sky Sports. “ If you tell us we can’t win, it’s taking out air away. It’s taking our life away. It’s not how I want to win.

“The team took the decision. There are stronger heads in the team who say we have to win and there are those of us who are racers and emotional about it. It’s a win on my list of wins that I’m least proud of.”

With races left in Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi, time is running out for Vettel to make up the deficit and prevent Hamilton from winning a fifth world championship.

 

 

