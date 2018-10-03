RFI in 15 languages

 

Jazz allowed Jowee Omicil to 'speak many languages'
Jowee Omicil at RFI.
 
Sport Football Paris St Germain Belgrade Champions League

PSG prepare to relaunch Champions League campaign

By
media Thomas Tuchel took over at PSG from Unai Emery. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

They're already marauding away with the French first division, but Paris Saint-Germain face the reality check of Champions League football on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

Four days after equalling a Ligue 1 record of eight straight wins at the start of the season to go eight points clear, PSG entertain Red Star Belgrade for their second game in Group C.

Red Star drew with Napoli in their opening match while PSG lost at Liverpool 3-2.

"It was a very tough defeat for us at Liverpool," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel. "We did not play to our best. Certain criticism had to be made in the dressing room. It was only the first match in the group, so you cannot exaggerate the criticism, we had to keep calm."

PSG will be able to unleash their 500 million strike force of Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappé and Angel di Maria on a side which is in the group stages of European club football's most prestigious competition for the first time since 1992.

"There are no words to describe the team we will be facing," said Red Star coach Vladan Milojevic. "I am proud to see where my team are and we deserve it because we are the biggest team in the Balkans."

In the night's other match in Group C, Liverpool travel to Napoli.

