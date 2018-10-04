Monaco slump again in Champions League

Monaco's appalling run of form continued on Wednesday with a 3-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Champions League. Monaco's second loss in the competition leaves them bottom of Group A after two games.

Dortmund are top of the pile with six points. Atletico Madrid boast the same number of points but are second due to an inferior goal difference. The Spaniards beat FC Bruges 3-1 thanks to a brace from the France international Antoine Griezmann and Koke.

With their hopes of progressing to the last 16 in decline, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim said his team would try to secure third place in the group which leads to a berth in the knockout stages of the Europa Cup.

"We'll be playing two games against Bruges who are also in the same position as us," said Jardim. "We need to come out of those matches with six points. And that will set us up for the Europa League."

Jardim added: "After that, who knows, we might get something out of the games against Dortmund and Atletico and give ourselves a shot at the Champions League knockout stages."

Before Monaco travel to Bruges on 24 October, they have to refocus on their position in the French top flight. Last season's runners-up lie in the relegation zone with six points from eight games.

They have have not won since their opening match of the season against Nantes in August with their only other points coming from stalemates against Lille, Toulouse and Nimes.

Jardim, who has been at the helm since 2014, has vowed to arrest the slump and reinvigorate the side which has witnessed the departure of 600 million euros worth of talent over the past two seasons.