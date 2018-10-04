Neymar leads PSG's romp past Red Star in Champions League

With the Champions League campaign back on track following a 6-1 annihilation of Red Star Belgrade, Paris Saint-Germain can return their attentions to the French top flight and a record.

If Thomas Tuchel's men beat Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night, they will become the first team in the 87 year history of the French first division to register nine consecutive wins from the start of the season.

Last Saturday's 3-0 success at Nice equalled Lille's record of eight straight wins at the beginning of the 1936/37 season.

Victory at home in front of their adoring fans will at the very least maintain PSG's eight point lead of at the top of the table and effectively kill off Lyon's hopes of the title.

Bruno Genesio's side are already 10 points behind PSG after eight games. A 13 point gap would virtually condemn Lyon to a chase for a place in next season's Uefa Champions League.

PSG's quest for this season's Champions League crown was kickstarted with a romp past the Serbian champions.

Neymar's two goals in two minutes mid way through the first half cemented PSG's early dominance.

Edinson Cavani's third after 37 minutes ended the contest and Angel di Maria's deft touch for the fourth highlighted the gulf in class.

When Kylian Mbappé added PSG's fifth after 70 minutes, it meant that each of their 530 million euro stike force had etched their names onto the scoresheet.

Fittingly, Neymar, the 222 million euro shiniest of the jewels, claimed the sixth with a sumptuous free kick in the 81st minute. When he was substituted shortly after, the Parc des Princes rose to acclaim the hat trick hero.

"I really liked the effort made by the whole team, but Neymar was sensational," said Tuchel after the rout."He is one of the best players in Europe and that is very, very important for us."

PSG rise to third in Group C with three points but are behind Liverpool who also have three points but have a better head- to-head record. Napoli, who are PSG's next opponents in the competition set the pace with four points after two games. Red Star prop up the group with one point.