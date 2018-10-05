RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Football Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal United States Italy

Ronaldo included in Juventus squad for Udinese

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the world's wealthiest athletes during his nine years at Real Madrid. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Juventus boss Massimo Allegri on Friday included Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad to face Udinese on Saturday. The Italian league leaders travel to the Stadio Friuli seeking their eighth consecutive win in Serie A. They are already six points ahead of second placed Napoli who host Sassuolo on Sunday night.

"Ronaldo is doing well and will be ready to play," said Allegri a day after Ronaldo was not named in the Portugal squad for the Nations League games against Poland on 11 October and against Italy and Poland in November. He will also miss the friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 14 October.

Last month Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo in a 32-page complaint filed with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on 13 June, 2009. Police in Las Vegas have confirmed they have reopened an inquiry into the alleged incident.

Ronaldo has denied the accusations. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," he tweeted.

On Friday, Nike, one of Ronaldo's sponsors, said it is was deeply concerned by the allegations. There was also concern among Juventus investors. Shareq in the Italian champions fell more than five percent on the Italian stock exchange on Friday.

EA Sports, for whom Ronaldo is a leading figure in their Fifa video game market, said they were monitoring the allegations. "We expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values," the group said in a statement.

Mayorga's attorney, Leslie Stovall, told reporters his client had suffered years of trauma as a result of the alleged attack and had found the courage to speak out thanks to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault at the hands of powerful men.

Mayorga claims she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement in 2010 to keep the alleged rape secret and is seeking at least 200,000 euros in damages.
 

