Medvedev defeats Nishikori to win Japanese Open

Qualifier Daniil Medvedev beat Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to win the Japan Open title in Tokyo on Sunday. The 32-ranked Medvedev beat the world no 12 in just 63 minutes to claim his third career title.

Nishikori, who hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament on his way to the final, was hoping to add a third Japan Open crown after winning in 2012 and 2014.

However, Nishikori committed number of unforced errors and never threatened Medvedev’s serve.

Wozniacki triumphs in China

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki won her 30th WTA singles title after beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the China Open final on Sunday.

The world number two, who sealed her spot in the WTA Finals Singapore didn’t drop a set in the entire tournament, sealed her spot in the WTA Finals in Singapore.

The 28-year-old Wozniacki had earlier won the China Open in 2010.

Osaka pulls out of Hong Kong Open

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of this week's Hong Kong Open to prevent aggravating a slight back injury.

The Japanese star required treatment to her lower back during her semi-final defeat to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova at the China Open in Beijing on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, I have been playing through pain in my back this whole week,” the world number six said in a statement.

“The doctors have advised me that I need to rest to ensure the injury is not further aggravated and become more serious,” she added.