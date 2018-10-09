RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Winston McAnuff & Fixi: Big Brothers
Big Brothers Winston MacAnuff & Fixi
 
Sports
Sport Cricket Pakistan Australia

Pakistan bowled out for 482 against Australia

By
media Mohammad Hafeez scored a hundred against Australia in the first Test match in Dubai. KARIM SAHIB / AFP

Pakistan were bowled out for 482 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Monday.

Resuming on their overnight score of 255 for 3, Pakistani batsmen continued to pile up runs with Haris Sohail scoring his maiden hundred and Asad Shafiq scoring 80 runs. At one stage, they were 410 for 4. However, their innings suffered a mini collapse as they lost their last six wickets for just 72 runs.   

Haris Sohail scored 110 for his maiden hundred while Asad Shafiq scored 80 after Pakistan resumed the day at 255-3 in Dubai, losing their last six wickets for 72 runs.

Pace bowler Peter Siddle finished with 3-58 while off-spinner Nathan Lyon took two wickets.

Sohail was Pakistan’s second centurion after opening batsman Mohammad Hafeez celebrated his recall with an impressive century on Sunday.

Hafeez, who was a late inclusion in the squad, hit his 10th Test hundred.

The 37-year-old said he had decided to announce his retirement from cricket but his wife Nazia and former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar persuaded him to not quit the sport.

Related
 
