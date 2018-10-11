Djokovic crushes Roland Garros conqueror to reach Shanghai quarters

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
From James Bond to Marie Antoinette - films shot at the Vaux Le Vicomte …
A genuine 17th century royal bedroom at Vaux le Vicomte Palace near Paris used as a film set
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    From James Bond to Marie Antoinette - films shot at the Vaux …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 2/5: The great Irish divide
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 1/5: How will Irish businesses cope?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Jinabo Cyrille Fointama’s “ordinary” hero
  • media
    World music matters
    Winston McAnuff & Fixi: Big Brothers
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic Roland Garros 2018

Djokovic crushes Roland Garros conqueror to reach Shanghai quarters

By
media Novak Djokovic has won two Grand Slam tournaments since Marco Cecchinato beat him at the French Open in Paris in June. REUTERS/Aly Song

Novak Djokovic swept into the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday with a 6-4 6-0 demolition of Marco Cecchinato. Djokovic was stunned by the Italian - ranked 72 in the world at the time - in the French Open quarter-finals in June.

The defeat came during an appalling run of form Djokovic endured in the first half of the year followiing elbow surgery in February.

But since the loss in Paris, Djokovic has claimed Grand Slam tournaments at Wimbledon in London and the US Open in New York. The Serb has also collected the Cincinnati Masters.

Djokovic, seeded second in Shanghai, needed only 70 minutes to dispatch Cecchinato. “I was making him play always an extra shot," said Djokovic. "I was aggressive when I needed to be. The second set was perfect, really. I'm really glad to be able to finish the match the way I did.”

Djokovic will next play the seventh seed Kevin Anderson after the 32-year-old South African beat the Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 6-1.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev also advanced to the quarter-finals on Thursday. In a battle of the young guns, the 21-year-old German beat the Australian 19-year-old Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-4.
 

"I thought I played well from start to finish," Zverev told the Tennis TV channel. "Alex is a familiar face now and hopefully will be for tte next 15 years and maybe the world and the tour will have to get used to this match-up between us."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.