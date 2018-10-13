Netherlands sweep past Germany in Nations League

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let’s go to Madagascar!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s go to Madagascar!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG shred Lyon to set Ligue 1 record
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 4/5: Businesses sound the alarm as Brexit fears kick-in
  • media
    World music matters
    Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 3/5: Will Britain have enough food?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Germany Netherlands

Netherlands sweep past Germany in Nations League

By
media Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored Netherland's opener in their rout of Germany. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Germany’s slumping fortunes continued on Saturday night when they lost 3-0 to a resurgent Netherlands in the Uefa Nations League. The defeat at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam leaves the Germans bottom of League A Group 1 with one point from two games.

Joachim Loew’s men have a chance to redeem themselves on 16 October when they play against the world champions France who lead the group with four points from two games.

Following the debacle at the World Cup in Russia where they became the first German squad not to advance from the group stages for 80 years, the Nations League offered the side the chance to suggest the performances in the summer were a bizarre inefficiency.

Loew’s side held a full strength France side to a 0-0 draw in Munich in September but against Ronald Koeman’s revitalised Dutchmen, Germany were their World Cup selves: imperiously impotent.

Virgil van Dijk made them pay the price after 30 minutes when he prodded the ball home after Ryan Babel’s header hit the crossbar and left the Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stranded.

Memphis Depay ended the contest three minutes from time and Georgino Wijnaldum rubbed salt into the wounds with the third in stoppage time.

“We created some chances and we could have taken the lead early on,” said Neuer. “But once they were ahead we were more open at the back as we tried to get back into the game so we conceded the second. There will be lots of criticism back home but things could have ended differently.”

Elsewhere the Czech Republic relaunched their campaign in League B Group 1 with a 2-1 win in Slovakia. Michael Krmencik and Patrik Schick scored the visitors’ goals either side of a strike from Marek Hamsik.

The victory leaves the Czechs three points behind pacesetters Ukraine who will be their next opponents on 16 October.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.