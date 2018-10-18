Abu Dhabi Test: Pakistan in driving seat against Australia

Pakistan tightened their grip on the second Test match against Australia at the end of the third day in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan declared their second innings on 400 for 9, setting Australia a mammoth target of 538 runs for a victory. In reply, Australia were 47 for the loss of one wicket.

Babar Azam narrowly missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed by Mitchel Marsh on 99. “Of course, missing a hundred is disappointing but such things are part and parcel of the game,” Azam said.

“I am happy that Sarfraz and I built a partnership and have taken our team to a winning position.”

Sarfraz Ahmad, who scored 94 in the first innings, accumulated 81 runs as Pakistan set Australia a target of 538 runs for victory.

No team has ever chased more than 418-7 to win a Test, made by the West Indies against Australia at Antigua in 2003.

Just before the end of the day’s play, Australia lost Shaun Marsh for four. Aaron Finch 24 not out and Travis Head 17 not out were at the crease.

Pakistan will be looking to win this Test after Australia managed to pull off a a thrilling draw in the first Test in Dubai last week.