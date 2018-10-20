Abbas powers Pakistan to dominant win over Australia

Mohammad Abbas’ five wickets in the second innings helped Pakistan to a comfortable 373-run win over Australia in the second Test in Abu Dhabi.

Abbas claimed his maiden ten-wicket haul in the match after claiming 5 for 62 as Australia’s second innings folded on 164 runs. Abbas had figures of 5 for 33 in the first innings.

The victory helped Pakistan to win the two-match series 1-0 after the first Test was drawn. It was Australia's heaviest defeat against Pakistan, eclipsing the 356-run loss at the same venue four years ago.

On the resuming of play on the fourth day, the 28-year-old medium pacer, who was adjudged the man of the match, dismissed Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch and Tim Paine.

Leg spinner Yasir Shah was in fine form as he claimed three wickets to give Pakistan their tenth series win at neutral venues in United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan have been forced to play their home matches in UAE sincethe Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore was attacked in March 2009.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed praised Abbas’s effort. “The way Abbas has bowled all through the series is one of the biggest positives for us. All the youngsters who have come through in recent times have done well. We have to groom them all to become a good Test team,” said Sarfraz.

Australian skipper Tim Paine said his side had thrown away a chance to win the match.

“Obviously really disappointing to have them five for 57 on day one and we let that opportunity slip,” said Paine.

“Abbas challenged our defence time and time again. There's certainly no sugar coating that we've got some real issues with our batting,” he said.