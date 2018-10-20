Dovizioso on pole for Japanese MotoGP

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso will star from the pole position for the Japanese MotoGP.
REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Andrea Dovizioso claimed pole position while championship leader Marc Marquez could only manage sixth place in the qualifying for the Japanese MotoGP.
The Ducati rider will be hoping to convert the pole into a win to keep his title hopes alive.
Marquez, who leads Dovizioso by 77 points with a maximum 100 points available from the final four races this season, can win his fifth title if he finishes ahead of the Ducati rider.
The qualifying saw plenty of drama as Jack Miller registered the quickest time late in the session, before Dovizioso and Johann Zarco produced spectacular final laps to occupy the top two places on the starting grid.
Miller starts third ahead of Cal Crutchlow, Andrea Iannone, Marquez Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins and Valentino Rossi.
If Marquez wins this year’s title, he would trail only Rossi, who has seven championships under his belt, and Giacomo Agostini, who won eight titles.