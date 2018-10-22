Raikkonen wins thrilling US Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first win in five years after triumphing at the US Grand Prix in Austin. The Ferrari driver finished ahead of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Raikkonen, who started second on the grid behind Hamilton, took the lead in the first corner of the first lap and resisted Hamilton’s challenge to claim the 21st victory of his career.

Verstappen too drove brilliantly as he finished second after starting in 18th place. Vettel finished in fourth place meaning Hamilton, who leads the German driver by 70 points with just three races left, will have to wait for his fifth world title until the next race in Mexico.

“Obviously I’m much happier than finishing second. It’s been a great weekend and the car has been pretty good all the time,” said Raikkonen, whose last win was at the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

It was Raikkonen’s first win in 113 races, the longest period between wins in Formula One history, breaking the previous record held by Riccardo Patrese.

“Congratulations to Kimi, and great job from Max too. This was the best we could do today, and it was great that we got to do some racing,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz.

Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez were the other top 10 finishers.