Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for Champions League clash

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United for Tuesday's Champions League group H clash. The Portuguese star is hoping to pile on the pressure against his old club and put allegations of rape to one side.

"To return here to Manchester for me is a huge emotion," Ronaldo told a pre-match press conference Tuesday.

The Portuguese striker scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the Premier League giants during a six-year spell which ended when he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

"When we were drawn together I remembered the history I made here. I won all the trophies: Champions League, leagues, cups," said a smiling Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old added four more Champions Leagues to his collection with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in the summer, where he hopes to land Europe's biggest club prize once more.

For the first time, he has also addressed rape allegations levelled against him by a woman who sued him in court in the United States.

Kathryn Mayorga sued Ronaldo in a district court in Clark County, Nevada, alleging he raped her in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite.

"I'm very happy. My lawyers they are confident and of course I am too. The most important is that I enjoy football, I enjoy my life. The rest I have people who take care of my life," he said in response to the allegations.

He denied that they would have an impact on his calm on the pitch.

"We are Juvé, we know it's going to be tough, but if we play the way the coach wants, I think we have a good chance to win the game," he told reporters.

Juventus - two-time European champions but not since 1996 - have reached two of the last four finals, and are among the favourites to go all the way this season. They sit top of Group H on six points, two ahead of second-placed United.

"Of course, we have to respect Manchester United because they are a fantastic team," Ronaldo continued, "they have an experienced coach, but I expect and I look forward that Juvé will win the game."