Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for Champions League clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
The masquerade-like Zangbetos are normally covered in synthetic palm tree fronds.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference
  • media
    International report
    The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France's post-Brexit business strategy includes new english-language …
  • media
    International report
    Drinking from the world's oldest vine
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Sweden’s parliamentary elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo Football Manchester Champions League

Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for Champions League clash

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo visits Old Trafford, ahead of his eagerly-anticipated return for Manchester United's clash with Juventus. October 22 2018 Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United for Tuesday's Champions League group H clash. The Portuguese star is hoping to pile on the pressure against his old club and put allegations of rape to one side.

"To return here to Manchester for me is a huge emotion," Ronaldo told a pre-match press conference Tuesday.

The Portuguese striker scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the Premier League giants during a six-year spell which ended when he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

"When we were drawn together I remembered the history I made here. I won all the trophies: Champions League, leagues, cups," said a smiling Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old added four more Champions Leagues to his collection with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in the summer, where he hopes to land Europe's biggest club prize once more.

For the first time, he has also addressed rape allegations levelled against him by a woman who sued him in court in the United States.

Kathryn Mayorga sued Ronaldo in a district court in Clark County, Nevada, alleging he raped her in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite.

"I'm very happy. My lawyers they are confident and of course I am too. The most important is that I enjoy football, I enjoy my life. The rest I have people who take care of my life," he said in response to the allegations.

He denied that they would have an impact on his calm on the pitch.

"We are Juvé, we know it's going to be tough, but if we play the way the coach wants, I think we have a good chance to win the game," he told reporters.

Juventus - two-time European champions but not since 1996 - have reached two of the last four finals, and are among the favourites to go all the way this season. They sit top of Group H on six points, two ahead of second-placed United.

"Of course, we have to respect Manchester United because they are a fantastic team," Ronaldo continued, "they have an experienced coach, but I expect and I look forward that Juvé will win the game."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.