Van Persie confirms retirement from football

Robin van Persie is to stop playing football at the end of the current season. The former Arsenal, Manchester United and Netherlands striker is currently in his second spell with Feyenoord, where he made his debut aged seventeen.

The 35-year-old scored fifty goals in 102 Dutch appearances and during his time in England won the Premier League with United and the FA Cup at Arsenal.

"When I have to stop? That is probably at the end of this season," van Persie said.

"I will be 36 years old and will have been a professional for 18 years. From the age of five, I have only been involved in football."

Van Persie, who played in Turkey for Fenerbahce in-between leaving Old Trafford and resigning for Feyenoord, told AD in his home country that he had "lost the fun" before moving back to Rotterdam.

"I also do not believe that my return to Feyenoord has only been successful if we win the title," he added.

"How is it successful? This is actually it, if you look at the whole picture. I had lost the fun. That's not how I wanted to end, without pleasure. The fun has returned at Feyenoord.

"I want to win as a football player and the cup win was nice, but that is not the measurement between whether it is successful or not.

"I wanted to give something back, share my experiences. I am trying to help my fellow players.

"I see it as broader than just winning a title or not. That is the goal, that is what the club also say, but whether or not we win a title is not decisive for me on whether my return is successful or not."