Van Persie confirms retirement from football

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
The masquerade-like Zangbetos are normally covered in synthetic palm tree fronds.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference
  • media
    International report
    The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France's post-Brexit business strategy includes new English-language …
  • media
    International report
    Drinking from the world's oldest vine
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Sweden’s parliamentary elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Holland

Van Persie confirms retirement from football

By
media Robin van Persie (L) and his Feyenoord teammates applaud to their supporters after a draw in their UEFA Europa League qualifying match. Dennis WIELDERS / ANP / AFP

Robin van Persie is to stop playing football at the end of the current season. The former Arsenal, Manchester United and Netherlands striker is currently in his second spell with Feyenoord, where he made his debut aged seventeen.

The 35-year-old scored fifty goals in 102 Dutch appearances and during his time in England won the Premier League with United and the FA Cup at Arsenal.

"When I have to stop? That is probably at the end of this season," van Persie said.

"I will be 36 years old and will have been a professional for 18 years. From the age of five, I have only been involved in football."

Van Persie, who played in Turkey for Fenerbahce in-between leaving Old Trafford and resigning for Feyenoord, told AD in his home country that he had "lost the fun" before moving back to Rotterdam.

"I also do not believe that my return to Feyenoord has only been successful if we win the title," he added.

"How is it successful? This is actually it, if you look at the whole picture. I had lost the fun. That's not how I wanted to end, without pleasure. The fun has returned at Feyenoord.

"I want to win as a football player and the cup win was nice, but that is not the measurement between whether it is successful or not.

"I wanted to give something back, share my experiences. I am trying to help my fellow players.

"I see it as broader than just winning a title or not. That is the goal, that is what the club also say, but whether or not we win a title is not decisive for me on whether my return is successful or not."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.