Adrenalin rush sparks Stephens advance to WTA finals showdown

Fifth seed Sloane Stephens hailed an adrenalin rush as the source of her staggering comeback against Karolina Pliskova during the semi-final of the WTA finals in Singapore on Saturday.

The 25-year-old American had lost the first eight games of the match to the seventh seed and appeared to be close to shipping a ninth when Pliskova had two points to lead 3-0.

But Stephens clawed her way back and screamed when Pliskova's forehand went wide to give her a first game after just over 50 minutes of play. Instead of 0-3, it was 1-2 and the 2017 US Open champion had a lifeline.

"I was a bit nervous at the beginning of the match," Stephens admitted. "She is a great player and she was playing great and there was nothing I could do. I was just trying to get the ball back.

"But after I won the first game there was a rush of adrenalin and I told myself that if I could win one game, then I could win another."

So said. So done. She levelled at 2-2 and broke Pliskova to edge 3-2 ahead.

But she could not consolidate her advantage and coughed up her service game to allow Pliskova parity at 3-3.

However, the Czech's next bout of generosity proved fatal. Stephens moved into a 5-3 lead and held on to take the set 6-4 after 83 minutes.

Stephens claimed Pliskova's opening service game of the decider but then returned the favour. But from 1-1 it was the Stephens steamroller. Pliskova served her fourth double fault to give Stephens a double break lead of 4-1 and she powered on to take her place in Sunday's final by wrapping up the set 6-1.

"The crowd was wonderful," Stephens added. "Even when I'd lost the first eight games, they were still cheering for me."

Stephens will play the sixth seed Elina Svitolina in the showdown after the 24-year-old Ukrainian took more than two and a half hours to see off the eighth seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.

The pair have met three times with Stepens victorious in two of the encounters. Both will take unbeaten tournament records into the showdown.

"It's been a great week," said Stephens. "I want to finish strong. I'll be up against a tough opponent and I'll have to play my absolute best."