Adrenalin rush sparks Stephens advance to WTA finals showdown

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Red lizard soup
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Bongeziwe Mabandla: a modern 'miracle' from South Africa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Central and east Africa and other hotspots in photos in Bayeux
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Singapore

Adrenalin rush sparks Stephens advance to WTA finals showdown

By
media After losing the first eight games against Kaarolina Pliskova, Sloane Stephens won 12 of the next 15 to sweep into Sunday's final of the WTA finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Fifth seed Sloane Stephens hailed an adrenalin rush as the source of her staggering comeback against Karolina Pliskova during the semi-final of the WTA finals in Singapore on Saturday.

The 25-year-old American had lost the first eight games of the match to the seventh seed and appeared to be close to shipping a ninth when Pliskova had two points to lead 3-0.

But Stephens clawed her way back and screamed when Pliskova's forehand went wide to give her a first game after just over 50 minutes of play. Instead of 0-3, it was 1-2 and the 2017 US Open champion had a lifeline.

"I was a bit nervous at the beginning of the match," Stephens admitted. "She is a great player and she was playing great and there was nothing I could do. I was just trying to get the ball back.

"But after I won the first game there was a rush of adrenalin and I told myself that if I could win one game, then I could win another."

So said. So done. She levelled at 2-2 and broke Pliskova to edge 3-2 ahead.

But she could not consolidate her advantage and coughed up her service game to allow Pliskova parity at 3-3.

However, the Czech's next bout of generosity proved fatal. Stephens moved into a 5-3 lead and held on to take the set 6-4 after 83 minutes.

Stephens claimed Pliskova's opening service game of the decider but then returned the favour. But from 1-1 it was the Stephens steamroller. Pliskova served her fourth double fault to give Stephens a double break lead of 4-1 and she powered on to take her place in Sunday's final by wrapping up the set 6-1.

"The crowd was wonderful," Stephens added. "Even when I'd lost the first eight games, they were still cheering for me."

Stephens will play the sixth seed Elina Svitolina in the showdown after the 24-year-old Ukrainian took more than two and a half hours to see off the eighth seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.

The pair have met three times with Stepens victorious in two of the encounters. Both will take unbeaten tournament records into the showdown.

"It's been a great week," said Stephens. "I want to finish strong. I'll be up against a tough opponent and I'll have to play my absolute best."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.