Federer sees off Medvedev to reach Basel final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Red lizard soup
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Female and atheist in Saudi Arabia
  • media
    World music matters
    Bongeziwe Mabandla: a modern 'miracle' from South Africa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Central and east Africa and other hotspots in photos in Bayeux
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer Switzerland Russia

Federer sees off Medvedev to reach Basel final

By
media Roger Federer will seek his 99th career title in Basel. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Top seed Roger Federer swept into the final of the Swiss Indoors on Saturday with a straight sets victory over the seventh seed Daniil Medvedev. The 37-year-old Swiss saw off an opponent who was still in kindergarten when he was contesting his first tournament in his home town of Basel in 2000.

The semi-final finished 6-1, 6-4 and Federer will play the qualifier Marius Copil who upset the second seed Alexander Zverev in the first of the last four clashes at the St Jakobshalle.

"It was a very good win for me, I'd rate it at eight out of 10," Federer said. "I was feeling good on court apart from closing it out, I had a few errors there.”

Federer will vye for a ninth title in Basel and his 99th overall against a player who will compete in only his second final on the ATP tour.

With his surprise victory, Copil, 28, became the first qualifier to reach the Basel final in more than a decade.

"I still can't believe I won. It has been an unbelievable week for me," said the world number 93. "When I came here I was fighting to stay in the top 100. I was just hoping to win a few matches. Now I'm in the final, it's an unreal achievement for me.”

Copil, who will take on Federer for the first time, will start as the underdog against the 20 time Grand Slam winner.

However he has given notice throughout his surge to the showdown that he is not cowed by reputations. Before dispatching the world number five Zverev, the Romanian accounted for another top 10 player in the shape of the 2016 champion Marin Cilic.

  

  

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.