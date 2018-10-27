Kalou brace reins in Dortmund in Bundesliga

Salomon Kalou struck twice on Saturday as Hertha Berlin came from behind to snatch a draw at Bundesliga pacesetters Borussia Dortmund. The former Cote d'Ivoire international cancelled out Jordan Sancho's opener for the hosts just before half-time.

And after the 18-year-old England international bagged his second of the game in the 61st minute, the 33-year-old veteran kept his nerve to slot home a stoppage time penalty and give his side parity.

The stalemate leaves Dortmund with 23 points after nine games.

Hertha rose to fifth on the back of their fourth draw of the campaign. However Pal Dardai's men could drop to seventh on Sunday if Eintracht Frankfurt win at FC Nurnberg and RB Leipzig draw at home to Schalke.

Bayern Munich moved up to second on Saturday following their 2-1 win at Mainz. Leon Goretzka put the visitors ahead just before half-time at the Opel Arena.

However within minutes of the restart, Jean-Paul Boetius made it 1-1. Thiago Alcantara hit the winner after 62 minutes.

However the Bavarians will drop to third if Werder Bremen claim all three points from their fixture on Sunday against Bayer Leverkusen.

