Sports
Sport Tennis Singapore

Svitolina moves into final of women's season ending championships

By
media Elina Svitolina will vye for her fourth title of the year when she plays in the WTA finals showdown. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Elina Svitolina advanced on Saturday to the final of the WTA finals in Singapore after a gruelling three-set win over Kiki Bertens. It finished 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 to the 24-year-old Ukrainian who battled with her 26-year-old adversary for two hours and 39 minutes.

The sixth seed will play either Sloane Stephens or Karolina Pliskova in Sunday's final.

"I think physically I was a little bit stronger," said Svitolina after her victory over the eighth seed from the Netherlands. "I pushed myself a little bit more maybe mentally. I think only a few points decided the third set because we both were playing good tennis."

Bertens, who only qualified for the event after the world number one Simona Halep withdrew due to injury, said Svitolina's defensive skills forced her into playing more aggressively.

"I knew that I had to play that kind of game," she added. "But the problem is that comes also with a lot of mistakes. In the end she was just a more stable player."

