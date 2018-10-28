Marseille plan to deflate PSG's bubble

Marseille take on Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night with the chance to end Ligue 1’s only 100 percent record and potentially rekindle an element of suspense in the 2018/2019 campaign.

They could also prevent PSG from emulating a European club football record.

In England in the 1960/61 season, Tottenham Hotspur won their first 11 games. No side in Europe's top five leagues has rivalled the achievement of the north Londoners.

PSG - with 10 straight wins - go into their encounter at the Velodrome with momentum. They have not lost to Marseille for seven years.

"Over the course of the season nobody can beat PSG,” conceded Marseille coach Rudi Garcia. “But in one match everything is possible. Everyone sees us as being beaten already. We will believe from the first second to the last.

"We promise to give and do everything to get a positive result and stop PSG's exceptional run. We don't want them to join Tottenham in the history books. We will be ready."

PSG have hammered in 37 goals during their 10 victories and lead their hosts by 11 points. Another PSG success would restore their eight point advantage over second placed Lille and virtually liquidate Marseille’s title hopes.

The home side limbered up for Sunday night’s “Le classique” with a poor show on Thursday night in the Europa League where they lost to Lazio. PSG’s European outing on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes also proved difficult. But at least Tuchel's men snatched a draw against Napoli in the Champions League.

On the eve of the clash against PSG, Marseille announced that Garcia had extended his contract until 2021.

"I am very proud and honoured to continue the adventure," said Garcia, who was appointed in October 2016.

