Injuries rob Paris Masters of star turns

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
LGBT rights groups organised a demonstration in Paris on 21 October to call on officials and politicians to take notice of a rise in homophobic attacks.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Female and atheist in Saudi Arabia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Novak Djokovic Andy Murray

Injuries rob Paris Masters of star turns

By
media Roger Federer was scheduled to play on centre court on Wednesday evening but Milos Raonic pulled out of their match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

It took about 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon for the hubris to be exposed. First Milos Raonic withdrew from his impending second round clash with Roger Federer citing an elbow injury.

Then Rafael Nadal pulled out of his imminent match with Fernando Verdasco with concerns about pains in his stomach when he serves.

The front page headline in eerily entitled Break, the daily flysheet about the Rolex Paris Masters, had bugled - next to a picture of Federer - “Un casting en capital”.

No need for translations there. With Alex Zverev, the world number five and other top 10 players such as Dominic Thiem, Kevin Anderson and Grigor Dimitrov all in action, Wednesday was lined up as a dynamic day.

And the gist was Rafa and Roger would lead the charge.

Dimitrov, Anderson, Thiem and Zverev all reached the last 16 with varying degrees of difficulty.

Federer, unlike Nadal, will be there too on Thursday. The 37-year-old third seed will face the 13th seed Fabio Fognini. The mercurial Italian also advanced when his opponent; Marton Fucsovics, stood down from their scheduled encounter on Wednesday.

As a result of Nadal’s withdrawal, Novak Djokovic will play his last 16 tie against Damir Dzumhur as the world number one.

Djokovic has risen from number 22 earlier this year on the back of triumphs at Wimbledon and the US Open as well Masters series titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai.

The Serb needed to outperform Nadal in Paris to reclaim the position as honcho of the tour for the first time since November 2016 when he lost the spot to Andy Murray while at the Paris Masters. Back then Murray rose past Djokovic thanks to Raonic’s withdrawal just before their semi-final.

Two years on injury has again played a role in the changing of the guard. This time Djokovic has got the lucky break.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.