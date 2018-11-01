Federer beats Fognini to reach last eight at Rolex Paris Masters

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
LGBT rights groups organised a demonstration in Paris on 21 October to call on officials and politicians to take notice of a rise in homophobic attacks.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Female and atheist in Saudi Arabia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roger Federer

Federer beats Fognini to reach last eight at Rolex Paris Masters

By
media Roger Federer moved into the last eight at the Rolex Paris Masters with a straight sets win over Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Roger Federer treated his adoring fans to a double whammy of style and charm on Thursday night as he swept into the last eight at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Absent from the prestigious tournament since 2016 due to injuries and a desire to maintain his ageing limbs, he was scheduled to appear in the last 32 at the event on Wednesday night.

But his opponent Milos Raonic pulled out with an elbow injury.

The extra rest appeared to have reinvigorated the 37-year-old who raced into a double break lead of 4-1 against the 13th seed Fabio Fognini.

However the Italian did not buckle and edged his way back to 4-3. Federer stopped the rot and eventually served for the set at 5-4.

But two double faults and a wayward ground stroke left him facing two break points at 15-40.

But he dipped into his well of tricks and claimed the next four points to wrap up the opener.

In the second set, with Fognini serving to stay in the match at 3-5, a Federer backhand service return to bring up match point left the fans gasping in astonishment.

Fognini too seem befuddled and double faulted to offer up the match. It was his fourth consecutive loss to the Swiss.

With his quarter-final berth secured, Federer basted the fans. “I’m so happy to be back here in Paris,” he said. One the cheers died down, he added: “I am sorry I haven’t come until now but I’m 37, I’ve got four kids. It’s difficult for me but it’s a pleasure to be here.”

Federer’s presence this year at the tournament had been in doubt until Tuesday. He left the organisers waiting because he wanted to assess his fitness after his run to the Swiss Indoors title in his home town of Basel.

He told the packed centre court: “People ask me: ‘How do you do it?’ And I tell them: Bercy on evenings like tonight, you’ll understand why and how.”

Federer will play on Friday against either the 10th seed Kei Nishikori or the seventh seed Kevin Anderson, the man who ended his dream in the quarter-final at Wimbledon in July.

The other quarter finals pit the second seed Novak Djokovic against the fifth seed Marin Cilic while the defending champion, Jack Sock, will take on the sixth seed Dominic Thiem.

A taste of the future will also be on show. Alex Zverev, the German 21-year-old, will battle with Karen Kachenov. The 22-year-old Russian saved two match points during his three set last 16 slugfest against the eighth seed John Isner.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.