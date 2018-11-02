RFI in 15 languages

 

Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
LGBT rights groups organised a demonstration in Paris on 21 October to call on officials and politicians to take notice of a rise in homophobic attacks.
 
Paris Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic

Djokovic outlasts Cilic to reach semi-final at Rolex Paris Masters

By
media Novak Djokovic became world number one during the Rolex Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

World number one Novak Djokovic came from a break down in the final set on Friday night to see off the fifth seed Marin Cilic. It finished 4-6 6-2 6-3 to the Serb after two hours and 10 minutes.

“It’s never simple against Marin,” said Djokovic. “He’s got a good service and I was down in the third set but I really wanted to come back. It was a very close match right down to the very last point.”

It was Djokovic’s 16th victory in 18 encounters with Cilic. “It was a very intense match,” added Djokovic. “And it was high quality tennis from both of us. He played well while I was going up and down. I thought I could have served better especially on the second serve but it is a win and I am very pleased to overcome this challenge.”

Djokovic, who became world number one during the tournament two years after he lost the slot in Paris, said he wanted to celebrate his rise back to the top of the pile with the title on Sunday.

“This tournament is big and it’s important and I still haven’t accomplished the mission to be year end world number one. That’s still up for grabs so I’m looking forward to competing for it.”

 

