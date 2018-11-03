PSG conquer Lille to set European record

Paris Saint-Germain set a European top flight record of 12 straight victories on Friday night to move 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar scored the goals in the last 20 minutes to kill off an obdurate Lille side who entered the clash as PSG’s nearest challengers.

The visitors looked equal to their monied hosts but ultimately 400 million euros worth of Franco-Brazilian attacking talent made the difference in the closing stages of the clash at the Parc des Princes.

Nicolas Pepé’s stoppage time penalty to make the scoreline 2-1 was only the seventh goal the French champions have conceded in the league camapign.

The latest triumph eclipsed the mark held by the 1960/61 Tottenham Hotspur team of consecutive victories from the beginning of a first division season in Europe's so-called big five leagues - Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

"We deserved the result and the win record,” skipper Thiago Silva told Canal Plus. “Ligue 1 is not that easy. It is down to our hard work. We give everything on the field."

On Tuesday, PSG face a stern test of their Champions League ambitions. Thomas Tuchel’s men travel to Napoli for the fourth game in Group C.

With the top two from the pool advancing to the last 16 knockout stages, PSG lie in third place with four points. Defeat at the Stadio San Paolo could leave them facing elimination when Liverpool visit the Parc des Princes at the end of November.