PSG conquer Lille to set European record

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Paris St Germain Lille

PSG conquer Lille to set European record

By
media Kylian Mbappé and Neymar scored for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2-1 win over Lille. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris Saint-Germain set a European top flight record of 12 straight victories on Friday night to move 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar scored the goals in the last 20 minutes to kill off an obdurate Lille side who entered the clash as PSG’s nearest challengers.

The visitors looked equal to their monied hosts but ultimately 400 million euros worth of Franco-Brazilian attacking talent made the difference in the closing stages of the clash at the Parc des Princes.

Nicolas Pepé’s stoppage time penalty to make the scoreline 2-1 was only the seventh goal the French champions have conceded in the league camapign.

The latest triumph eclipsed the mark held by the 1960/61 Tottenham Hotspur team of consecutive victories from the beginning of a first division season in Europe's so-called big five leagues - Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

"We deserved the result and the win record,” skipper Thiago Silva told Canal Plus. “Ligue 1 is not that easy. It is down to our hard work. We give everything on the field."

On Tuesday, PSG face a stern test of their Champions League ambitions. Thomas Tuchel’s men travel to Napoli for the fourth game in Group C.

With the top two from the pool advancing to the last 16 knockout stages, PSG lie in third place with four points. Defeat at the Stadio San Paolo could leave them facing elimination when Liverpool visit the Parc des Princes at the end of November.

 

 

  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.