Zimbabwe claim first Test win in five years

Six people with far-right links have been arrested by French anti-terror police in connection with a plot to carry out "violent action" against President Emmanuel Macron, sources told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. The plans were "imprecise and poorly defined at this stage", they said.