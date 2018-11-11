France lose match they 'should never have lost'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
How fake news is used to silence journalists
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro attends a joint news conference with Brazil's President Michel Temer (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 7, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How fake news is used to silence journalists
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris exhibition maps out post-WWI turmoil in the east
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can democracy work in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Rugby

France lose match they 'should never have lost'

By
media France v South Africa - France's Guilhem Guirado in action, 10 November 2018 Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Head coach Jacques Brunel admitted he was "very annoyed" Les Bleus were cruelly denied victory over South Africa in Paris.

France were leading the one-off Test 23-9 right after the interval, following first half tries by captain Guilhem Guirado and Mathieu Bastareaud, and then 26-22 with a scrummage in the Springbok 22 as the game entered its last minute.

What happened next was a catalogue of misadventures as the French were first penalised, allowing the South Africans to clear their lines. 

Damian Penaud then handed the Boks a line-out which eventually saw replacement hooker Bongi Mbonambi slide in with a match-winning try to make it 29-26 with five minutes remaining.

"I was trying to look at the positives but I am very annoyed because we lost a match we should never have lost," said Brunel, who has won only two out of nine matches since replacing Guy Noves last December. 

"We did not manage things well, especially in the last four minutes. 

"We had four minutes left and later on, just thirty seconds left to win a match that a top side simply would not lose from that position. We cannot let opportunities like this pass us by."

Brunel was unhappy with referee Nigel Owens, accusing him of being "indulgent" towards the Springboks.

Les Bleus have now lost their last seven matches against South Africa. The last victory was in 2009 in Toulouse.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.