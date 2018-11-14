Federer beats Thiem to maintain quest for 100th title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Edgar: new voice of rap from Brazil favela
Edgar's debut album Ultrassom
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt.1: Political prisoners
  • media
    International media
    How fake news is used to silence journalists
  • media
    World music matters
    Edgar: new voice of rap from Brazil favela
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris exhibition maps out post-WWI turmoil in the east
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer Novak Djokovic London

Federer beats Thiem to maintain quest for 100th title

By
media Roger Federer swept past Dominic Thiem in London/ REUTERS/Aly Song

Roger Federer resurrected his hopes of a seventh crown at the ATP Finals and a 100th career title on Tuesday night with a straight sets victory over Dominic Thiem. The Swiss won 6-2, 6-3 in 66 minutes.

It was Thiem's second loss in the round robin stages of the eight man end of season championships at the 02 Arena in south-east London.

Despite the defeats, the 25-year-old Austrian is still in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. But his qualification will depend on a resounding victory over Kei Nishikori coupled with Kevin Anderson beating Federer in a convincing fashion on Thursday.

Federer lost his opening match on Sunday evening to Nishikori and Thiem suffered the response to that setback. The 37-year-old broke Thiem's serve to lead 2-1 in the opening set and Federer broke again in the seventh game when Thiem's volley slumped into the net.

Thiem lost his serve at the start of the second set and he faltered again when serving at 3-5 down.

"It feels good. I am very happy that I showed a reaction after the last match," Federer said. "Against Kei, instead of seeing things positively, I thought negatively. It was disappointing but it happens.

"I love playing in London and I had to remind myself what a privilege it is. I hope I showed it."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.