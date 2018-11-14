Solari power at Real Madrid until 2021

Real Madrid's roster of stars may be dispersed as they prepare for fixtures with their respective national teams, but when they return to the Bernabeu, they will find caretaker boss Santiago Solari basking in a new light.

The 42-year-old Argentine was appointed permanent manager on 13 November following a two week spell in which the struggling side won four consecutive matches.

Naysayers will highlight the victims: a third division side in the Copa del Rey; a comparatively weak team from the Czech Republic in the Uefa Champions League and unspectacular La Liga outfits of Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo.

But in the aftermath of a 5-1 thrashing at Barcelona on 28 October, the successes have has injected a feelgood factor where only woe existed under the previous manager Julen Lopetegui who was sacked for his poor results.

"Real Madrid's board of directors met and decided to name Santiago Solari as first team coach until June 30, 2021," the club announced in a statement.

During Solari's stewardship, Madrid have scored 15 goals scored and conceded twice. The two victories in La Liga have brought Madrid to within four points of pacesetters Barcelona after 12 games.

Solari, who had coached Madrid's B team, will attempt to make it five wins out of five on 24 November at Eibar.