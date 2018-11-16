French doubles pair Mahut and Herbert reach semis at ATP Finals

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Nicolas Mahut (right) and Pierre-Hugues Herbert have won Grand Slam titles together but are into the last four at the ATP Finals for the first time in four appearances.
Reuters/Pascal Rossignol
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut advanced to the last four at the ATP Finals on Friday with a comprehensive victory over the fifth seeds Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.
It finished 6-2, 6-2 to the French duo who advanced to the semi-finals for the first time in four appearances at the tournament featuring the year’s eight best doubles teams.
The match at the 02 Arena in south-east London lasted 52 minutes with the Frenchmen utterly dominant against a pair who had claimed the doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open.
The victory allowed Herbert and Mahut to claim top spot in the Knowles/Nestor pool and on Saturday the eighth seeds will play Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. The second seeds finished as runners-up behind Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the Llodra/Santoro group.
Bryan and Sock, who will end their partnership after the tournament, will take on Murray and Soares who have won all of their three matches.