Djokovic eases past Anderson into final of ATP Finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Maldives’ new president
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Giacometti's rough-edged frailty on show in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt.1: Political prisoners
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Visions of Exile Festival in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic Roger Federer

Djokovic eases past Anderson into final of ATP Finals

By
media Novak Djokovic is seeking a record equalling sixth crown at the end of season championships. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Novak Djokovic swept into the final of the ATP Finals on Saturday night with a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of the fourth seed Kevin Anderson. The demolition was completed in 75 minutes at the 02 Arena in south-east London.

Djokovic will play the third seed Alex Zverev in Sunday’s final after he outgunned the second seed Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 in the first semi-final.

“It’s not that often that I serve more aces than Kevin,” said Djokovic of his performance against the big-serving South African in the on court post-match interview.

“Obviously he’s someone who relies a lot on his serve so breaking him in his opening service game was good for me.”

Djokovic did not face a break point during the encounter which took him to his seventh final at the eight man end of season championships.

The Serb has won five of the showdowns and if he beats 21-year-old Zverev, he will draw level with Federer on a record six titles since the first event in 1970.

“When I played Alex in the round robin, he made a lot of unforced errors,” said Djokovic of his 6-4 6-1 win on Wednesday. “That made it easier for me. But he’s playing well and so it will be a different match."

Djokovic entered the tournament as world number one having completed a remarkable return from elbow surgery and a slump in form earlier in 2018.

Since falling to Marco Cecchinato in the last eight at the French Open in Paris in May, Djokovic has won Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open and the Shanghai Masters.

He lost in the final at the Paris Masters just before the ATP Finals. That defeat to the 22-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov came a day after he took just over three hours to see off Federer in the semi-finals.

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.