Netherlands dominate France to reach Nations League semis

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Maldives’ new president
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Giacometti's rough-edged frailty on show in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt.1: Political prisoners
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Visions of Exile Festival in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Netherlands France

Netherlands dominate France to reach Nations League semis

By
media Georginio Wijnaldum scored Netherlands' first goal against France. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

France were handed their first defeat since the World Cup in July after they were downed 2-0 by the Netherlands in their Nations League encounter in Rotterdam. Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay helped the Dutch side reach the semifinals of the tournament.

The hosts dominated the match right from the start as Wijnaldum forced the first save from the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with just a minute on the clock. The breakthrough eventually arrived at the midway point through a strike by Wijnaldum.

They doubled the lead in the final moments of the match through a penalty conversion by Depay.

The closest France came to scoring was a weak header from Antoine Griezmann in the 10th minute.

“This win shows the spirit of the team, the quality of the players we have,” said Depay.

“It shows that we have a bright future, we have to continue like this. This is just the start.

“There was one team out there with a lot of desire and we didn’t have enough,” Fraench coach Didier Deschamps said.

“There was a clear gulf between the sides and they deserved the win ... We weren’t at the races and didn't show enough.

In other matches, Slovakia beat Ukraine 4-1, Denwark defeated Wales 2-1, Norway held Slovenia to a 1-1 draw and Bulgaria and Cyprus too drew their match.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.