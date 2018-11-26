RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
Classically-trained Ray Lema, with his trusted piano.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 3: Church stands by opposition to Ortega
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby Ireland

Andy Farrell to step into Schmidt role as Ireland head coach

By
media Joe Schmidt (right) and Andy Farrell (left). Joe Schmidt (right) has been Ireland head coach since 2013. Andy Farrell (left) will replace him in 2019. Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Joe Schmidt will leave his role as head coach of the Ireland rugby union squad, Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday. The 53-year-old New Zealander, who took over in 2013, has guided the team to three Six Nations titles and two notable wins over the world champions New Zealand.

Schmidt was drafted in as head coach after a successful spell at the Irish provincial team Leinster where he won successive European Cups in 2011 and 2012.

He will be replaced after next year's World Cup in Japan by the defence coach Andy Farrell.

Schmidt says he will spend more time with his family. "I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the World Cup in 2019," Schmidt said. "I feel that Irish rugby is in good hands.

"The management and players have been incredible to work with and the tremendous support we have had, particularly at home at Lansdowne Road, and wherever we have travelled has been uplifting."
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.