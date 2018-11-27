Champions League: Guardiola tells Manchester City players to finish the job against Lyon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged his players to be on their guard on Tuesday night against Lyon as City attempt to reach the knockout stages for the sixth consecutive season.

A stalemate at the Groupama Stadium will confirm qualification for the last 16 while victory will wrap up top spot in Group F with a game to spare.

Guardiola's side suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home to Lyon in their opening game in September.

But since that setback City have won 12 of their subsequent 13 matches.

"When you lose your first game at home the group stage becomes so tough," said Guardiola. "We did our job winning the next three games and now we will try to avoid arriving in the last game needing to win to qualify.

"We've reacted well to that defeat against Lyon but the job is not over. We have to win one more game to be in the next round.

"It's so dangerous this competition," he added. "It's not done until it's done. We'd like to avoid that pressure to play against Hoffenheim in the final game."